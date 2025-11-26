Metro county changing how they charge for recycling fees

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — How you pay to recycle items is changing for people who live in Rockdale County.

The county says the recycling center fee is transitioning to an annual hangtag system.

This means visitors will pay annually for a hangtag to display in order to enter the county recycling center.

The price is $150 per year for county residents, and $100 for citizens aged 60 and older.

The mandatory change goes into effect on February 1, 2026.

