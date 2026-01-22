Metro Atlanta organizations gearing up to assist those in need ahead of potential winter storm

ATLANTA — As people across metro Atlanta begin to stock up ahead of a potential winter storm, some organizations are getting ready to help those who can’t afford the extra essentials.

Workers at Hosea Helps showed Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the bags of food, packed and ready to go to help those in need.

“We create bags with things that they can easily heat up or pop tops and be able to eat, those kinds of things: beef stew, rice,” COO Afemo Omilami said. “To help supplement what we know they’re struggling with. So we’ll have the basic things to hand out.”

So far this week, volunteers handed out several bags of food each day.

“We know how this all works, it’s happened before and we will be here to serve,” Omilami said.

They told Washington that they’ll keep handing out bags until Friday.

