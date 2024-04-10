Metro Atlanta customers of cryptocurrency site say they haven’t had access to money for months

ATLANTA — Customers of a top cryptocurrency trading platform are complaining about being locked out of their accounts.

“All I can see is my balance. I don’t have access to any of my funds. I can’t trade. I can’t buy, sell or anything,” southeast Atlanta resident Lewis Anthony told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Anthony says for weeks he could not even log onto his account on Crypto.com at all after being locked out because of a potential security concern.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He says he has been going around and around with Crypto.com customer service ever since trying to get access restored to his account and his cryptocurrency.

“I’d send them my information, send my information, then the very next person I talk to asks the same thing. I’m in a constant loop,” he said.

Cobb County resident Helen Abasute has been locked out of her Crpyto.com account since back in January.

“If I put in my email address, which is what I was registered with, there’s nothing that they can find anything under that email address,” Abasute said.

Crypto.com is an exchange to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies.

MORE FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

On the video they posted on Facebook celebrating the site’s seventh anniversary, users flooded the comments with complaints similar to Anthony and Abasute.

One Facebook user wrote “Help please!!! I can’t log onto my crypto.com account and the chat bot cannot help.”

Crypto.com has an F rating at the Better Business Bureau.

A complaint this month says: “Now I can’t log into the account or withdraw funds. I’m also unable to contact any type of customer service by email chat or phone.”

Crypto.com acknowledged to Channel 2 Action News in a statement that they have experienced customer service problems tied to rapid growth. A spokesperson said,

“Between January and March this year, we saw a more than 100% increase in daily trading volumes across our platform globally...To meet the surge in engagement and customer support inquiries, we aggressively scaled our customer service, including by increasing support staffing by 500% ...This scaling is helping us clear our inquiry backlog and restore our rapid response times.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman with Alzheimer’s was in bed moments before tree crashed into her DeKalb bedroom The woman and her caregiver were unharmed but the home and their car were majorly damaged.

©2023 Cox Media Group