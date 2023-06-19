Metro Atlanta Black dad starts movement to promote fatherhood

ATLANTA — Many people across the nation celebrated the holiday that honors fathers and dads on Sunday.

Jamal Lewis recently started a movement called “Dadvocate” to show support for new and developing Black fathers.

Lewis said he noticed that Black fathers often get ignored or get a negative reputation for not being involved in their children’s lives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But Lewis said that’s not true.

“As you see, like the data and research all show that Black fathers, number one are more, the most involved fathers in the household. Fathers of color in general are more involved. I think that there has been a changing of the guard,” Lewis said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58 percent of Black fathers live with one or more of their children, and an even larger majority, 72.7 percent of Black fathers talk with their children about things that happened during the day several times a week or more, whether they live with their children or not.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Overturned tractor-trailer causes massive delays at I-285 and I-20

©2022 Cox Media Group