Meet the new faces of Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Just in time for the holidays, we’re getting a look at some new animals calling Zoo Atlanta home.

While some of them have been at the zoo for a little while, they’re starting to settle in and can now be seen at their new home.

Nafis the Schmidt’s guenon came to the zoo in November from another zoo, but has recently joined his new family group in The Ford African Rain Forest.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan recommended he move to Atlanta join adult female Bam and her offspring, Flynn and Jack.

“Schmidt’s guenons are distinguished by their long, chestnut-colored tails and their distinctive heart-shaped noses,” Zoo Atlanta says.

Female ostrich Olive joined the zoo in October, but can now be seen with her new companion, female ostrich Purple.

Female zebra Neighomi has just met her new companions, as well: male zebra Wembe and female Imara.

Four new LaMancha goats are the newest arrivals to Zoo Atlanta’s contact yard.

You can now go and pet Barbie, Carmen, Cruz and other goats and sheep.

LaMancha goats are known for their exceptionally small ears that make them look almost earless.

