Massive trees falls on home in Atlanta's West End neighborhood

ATLANTA — A massive tree fell on a home in Atlanta’s West End on Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News crews went to a home on Mayflower Ave. SW where a large tree had fallen over onto a house.

It appears that the tree fell onto the back of the home, but it’s unclear how much damage it caused.

Crews saw a large crane and more heavy machinery attempting to remove the tree.

It fell after metro Atlanta and north Georgia saw a line of heavy rains move through the area. Severe Weather Team 2 placed all of the area under a Level 1 of 5 risk for strong and severe storms.

There is no word on if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was hurt when it fell.

