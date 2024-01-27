Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms issued Saturday; heavy rain, potential flooding on the way

ATLANTA — Make sure to grab your umbrella! There is a risk for severe weather in north Georgia this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for all of north Georgia starting Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Along with the severe weather, temperatures are expected to stay well above normal Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

Deon added that there is a Flood Watch advisory issued for north Georgia until Sunday at 1 a.m.

Here’s what to expect:

Damaging winds, brief tornado possible

Heavy rain, possible flooding

Drier and cooler is expected to return on Sunday

