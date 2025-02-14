MARTA says potential federal freeze could impact $280 million in infrastructure projects

ATLANTA — MARTA is trying to make plans for the future in case the federal money they rely on is rescinded by the federal government.

This week, MARTA board members heard a presentation about how much money the system is still waiting to receive from the federal government through grants.

The concern comes after the future of many federal grants is in doubt after multiple orders and memos from the Trump Administration.

“MARTA has received 17 communications in the latter part of January 2025,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in Thursday’s meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a presentation from Deputy CFO Greg Patterson, MARTA has $279.9 million in federal grants that MARTA has already executed and obligated but has not fully drawn down yet. MARTA says as they incur eligible expenses under the grant, they bill the federal government for reimbursement up to this unliquidated balance.

A MARTA spokesperson says many of those grants were submitted with applications that broadly mention racial equity, climate change or DEI. The spokesperson says the applications were drafted to increase competitiveness by aligning with the grant opportunity merit and scoring criteria.

These projects include money for projects like bus replacements, Safe Routes to Transit and Kensington Transit Oriented Development, among other projects.

“As a MARTA rider, we are anxiously awaiting these projects, and any kind of delay or uncertainty doesn’t help the situation,” Rebecca Serna, Executive Director of Propel ATL, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Serna says these projects are vital to support and expand the metro’s major public transit system that thousands of Georgians rely on.

“If you care about people’s daily needs and their budgets, then these projects are what make things possible,” Serna said.

However, for those like Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon, the reassessment of grants nationwide is seen as part of the Trump administration’s campaign promise to cut down needless government spending.

“He was very clear the current way the federal government was being conducted was unsustainable,” McKoon said. “We cannot continue to operate the federal government the way it has been operated for decades under both parties.”

There are no indications that all grants going to MARTA would be frozen.

McKoon says any change may be to better align funding with need.

“I think the model you have is being reviewed and is the level of federal participation sustainable, is the level of federal participation appropriate,” McKoon said.

MARTA says if federal funds included in grants are paused or rescinded, they would likely redirect funds from lower-priority projects to fill the gap.

©2025 Cox Media Group