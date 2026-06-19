MARTA police ramping up security during FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — As thousands of soccer fans descend on Atlanta for FIFA World Cup matches, MARTA police are ramping up security efforts across the transit system.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden got exclusive access to MARTA’s security operation Thursday, including a behind-the-scenes look at the agency’s Real-Time Crime Center and a ride-along with MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher.

The increased security presence comes after several high-profile violent incidents on MARTA in recent weeks, raising concerns among some riders about safety on the transit system.

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Inside MARTA’s Real-Time Crime Center, employees monitor approximately 12,000 cameras across the rail and bus network around the clock.

“We operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with both full-time and part-time employees,” Kreher told Channel 2 Action News.

According to Kreher, the center serves as a critical resource for officers responding to calls for service.

“The officers lean on them quite a bit before they get to a call, or as they’re involved in a call,” Kreher said. “They can ask them to tee up the cameras and see what they saw beforehand or after.”

After touring the command center, Channel 2 Action News boarded a train with Kreher as thousands of fans made their way toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Along the route, officers patrolled stations, monitored platforms and worked alongside K-9 teams trained to detect explosives. Kreher also stopped to give a young soccer fan a World Cup challenge coin.

Despite recent incidents on the transit system, several riders told Seiden they felt safe using MARTA.

“I think, especially at the entrances, you see a noted officers presence there, so that does feel safe,” rider Bridget Fitzgerald said.

Another fan, Amelia, said taking MARTA was the easiest way to avoid game-day traffic and parking headaches.

“They always say MARTA smarter and I didn’t want to deal with traffic or parking, so we just go for the train,” she said.

Kreher said MARTA police officers are working extended shifts throughout the tournament as ridership increases on match days.

“We want to make sure everybody has a great time and is safe,” Kreher said.

MARTA police said many officers are working 10- to 12-hour shifts, six days a week, for the duration of the tournament in Atlanta.

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