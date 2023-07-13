A man went to an Atlanta convenience store to buy cigarettes. Now he is in the hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot around 2:37 a.m. near a residence on Hubbard Street in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

According to the investigation, the shooting occurred near a convenience store on University Avenue, a few minutes from where police found the victim.

The victim told police he went to the store to buy cigarettes. When he was leaving, a car drove up and opened fire, shooting him multiple times before driving off.

Police determined that the victim tried to drive himself to the hospital but stopped at Hubbard Street and called 911.

Authorities believe that the victim was not the shooter’s intended target.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not taken anyone into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

