Man stole smart watch worth thousands from Buckhead Louis Vuitton store, police say

BUCKHEAD — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say stole a watch worth thousands of dollars from a Buckhead store.
On April 14, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Louis Vuitton store located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE.
Store staff told police that a man stole a black and silver Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up connected watch worth approximately $3,700.
Once he had the watch, the man ran away.
Security footage of the man in the store was given to police.
If you recognize him, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling 404-577-8477.
