Man stole smart watch worth thousands from Buckhead Louis Vuitton store, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Man stole smart watch worth thousands from Buckhead Louis Vuitton store, police say

BUCKHEAD — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say stole a watch worth thousands of dollars from a Buckhead store.

On April 14, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Louis Vuitton store located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE.

Store staff told police that a man stole a black and silver Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up connected watch worth approximately $3,700.

Once he had the watch, the man ran away.

Security footage of the man in the store was given to police.

If you recognize him, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling 404-577-8477.

