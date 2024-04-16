Man stole smart watch worth thousands from Buckhead Louis Vuitton store, police say

BUCKHEAD — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say stole a watch worth thousands of dollars from a Buckhead store.

On April 14, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Louis Vuitton store located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE.

Store staff told police that a man stole a black and silver Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up connected watch worth approximately $3,700.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once he had the watch, the man ran away.

Security footage of the man in the store was given to police.

If you recognize him, you can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Construction equipment burned in Fayette County, police suspect arson

©2023 Cox Media Group