Man shot, woman injured during shooting at Atlanta basketball court, police say

ATLANTA — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a basketball court, according to Atlanta police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, a little after 10:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to an apartment complex on Etheridge Court regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, authorities learned a second victim, a woman showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a graze wound to the arm. Police said the injury appeared to be related to the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to APD, a vehicle drove into the property and the passengers began shooting towards the basketball court. Police said an exchange of gunfire escalated between the passengers in the car and the victims on the basketball court.

Investigators said the shooting caused damage to several vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. The victims’ ages and identities were not revealed. No suspects were named.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WATCH: Johns Creek officer, citizens perform CPR to save 81-year-old from heart attack while driving

©2023 Cox Media Group