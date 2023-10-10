Man shot in northwest Atlanta by person he met online, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in northwest Atlanta by a person he met online, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday, at 2 p.m. on W. Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta.

When Atlanta officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The investigation revealed that the victim had met the suspect through an online app. Police said when the victim and the suspect met, they began arguing, which led to the suspect shooting the victim.

The suspect ran away before officers arrived, authorities said. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s identity was not released. No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

