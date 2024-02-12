Man gets shot several times following argument at Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA — A man is hospitalized after officials say he was shot at a southeast Atlanta gas station.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers recieved reports of a person shot at a Shell Gas Station on Hill Street SE.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim got into an argument with someone he didn’t know that quickly escalated to the suspect shooting him before running away.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA bus catches fire, partially closing I-20 ramp, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group