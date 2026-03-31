Man driving Porsche accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old

ATLANTA — Witnesses are describing the frightening moments after police say a driver under the influence hit and killed a man crossing a southwest Atlanta street.

The crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Campbellton Road, police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

Investigators say Michael B. Soloman, 65, was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2026 Porsche Macan. Authorities say Soloman had already crossed multiple lanes of traffic before he was hit.

Witness D.J. Hall described the chaotic moments leading up to the crash.

“The guy had busted a U-turn right in the middle of the street and ended up knocking a guy out of his slippers all the way to the curb,” Hall said.

Police identified the driver as Joshua Johnson, 44. As of Monday afternoon, Johnson remained in the Fulton County Jail charged with DUI, failure to yield right of way at a crosswalk and first-degree vehicular homicide.

Jail records show his bond was set at $50,000 for the most serious charge.

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An officer reported that Johnson’s eyes were glassy and that he smelled of alcohol, according to an arrest affidavit. The officer also noted that Johnson appeared to be chewing gum, which he believed was an attempt to cover the odor, according to court documents.

Police say when asked to follow an officer’s finger, Johnson initially had trouble complying. Officers also observed his eyes “jerking back and forth,” something they are trained to look for when they suspect impairment.

Soloman died at the scene. Hall said first responders tried to save the victim.

“They tried to, you know, resuscitate and get him back together and they couldn’t,” Hall said. “They did the best they could.”

He added that many who witnessed the crash are still shaken.

“We’re still in shock that the situation had just happened,” he said.

Hall said the tragedy should serve as a reminder to look out for one another.

“We gotta start taking care of each other a lot more better out here,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News has been working to reach Soloman’s family in hopes of learning more about his life, but has not yet been able to connect with them. Channel 2 also reached out to Johnson’s attorney but have not heard back.

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