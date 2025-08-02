Man charged after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old man was shot and arrested following a domestic violence call last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On July 25, just before 8:30 p.m., Atlanta officers responded to the scene at 585 McDaniel Street SW after reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found Maurice Walker, 36, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Following the investigation, APD arrested and charged Walker with simple assault for his involvement following a domestic violence incident.
Walker will be taken to the Fulton County Jail following his recovery, police said.
No other details were released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro man warns against off-app rides after being stranded with his belongings stolen
- Sheriff’s office escorts children of fallen Paulding County deputy on the first day of school
- UGA research shows invasive species of spiders in Georgia may also be cannibals
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group