Man charged after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — A 36-year-old man was shot and arrested following a domestic violence call last week.

On July 25, just before 8:30 p.m., Atlanta officers responded to the scene at 585 McDaniel Street SW after reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Maurice Walker, 36, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the investigation, APD arrested and charged Walker with simple assault for his involvement following a domestic violence incident.

Walker will be taken to the Fulton County Jail following his recovery, police said.

No other details were released.

