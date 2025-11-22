Man arrested in connection with fatal Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that claimed a 39-year-old man’s life.

Rory Armorer-Clarke, 40, was arrested on Nov. 20 for his alleged involvement in a fatal stabbing that homicide detectives say occurred on Nov. 10 at 509 Roy Street SW.

He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault, Atlanta police say. The arrest took place after officers responded to a call near the 1100 block of Welch Street SW in connection with a wanted individual.

Armorer-Clarke was taken to Fulton County Jail for processing.

The stabbing on Nov. 10 resulted in the death of a 39-year-old male who had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with stab wounds. Despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

