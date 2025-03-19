Man arrested after triple shooting at ‘out of control’ New Year’s Eve party that left 1 dead

ATLANTA — Months after a deadly shooting at a New Year’s party outside an Atlanta nightclub, police have charged a man with murder.

On New Year’s Day, Atlanta police responded to the Lacura Bar and Bistro on Metropolitan Parkway around 3:15 a.m. where they found three people who had been shot. One of those victims, a 28-year-old man, died from their injuries.

Police have now charged Byron Davis, 41, with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

One person inside the club told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that it was a great party until “one person got out of control.” But Atlanta police said the altercation between two people inside continued outside.

One of the people shot was a security guard at the club. He and another man were taken to the hospital by EMS. But a third person, a 28-year-old man, died when he arrived at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Davis is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

