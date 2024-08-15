Live like Luda! This is how you can book Ludacris’ Atlanta mansion for a 2-night stay

ATLANTA — Ludacris is offering some “southern hospitality” for some lucky people, giving someone that chance for a two-night stay at his Atlanta mansion for $4.04.

While it might not be a real “money maker” for Ludacris, “lucky guests will have the extraordinary opportunity” to stay at the Atlanta rapper’s nearly 11,000 square foot home, “immersing themselves in an experience like no other.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, and philanthropist, whose real name is Chris Bridges, is teaming up with Bookings.com to make the opportunity available.

According to the listing, the booking “will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for one booker plus three guests on August 28, 2024, at noon ET, for a two-night stay taking place on September 3-5, 2024.”

“From the moment you step in, I want you to feel like you’re part of the family. Whether you’re chillin’ by the lake, shooting hoops on the court, or catching your favorite movie in the private theater, I want you to create unforgettable lifetime memories here the same way I’ve done. It’s all about good vibes and great times,” Ludacris said.

The stay includes “a splash-filled backyard BBQ, a gourmet dinner at one of (Luda’s) favorite French restaurants, not to mention meeting Ludacris himself during the stay.”

So you better move quick or “get out the way” if you want to be the lucky person for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

