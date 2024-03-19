Lil Jon talks about new ‘Freaknik’ documentary on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’

ATLANTA — It was a wild spring break celebration like no other.

If you lived in Atlanta in the 80s and 90s, you probably remember Freaknik. You may have even been a part of it.

That means you might be featured in a new documentary.

It’s called Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. The documentary premiered last week at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas and hits Hulu on Thursday.

The film’s producers say it goes beyond the legendary street party that gridlocked traffic and finally ended due to public safety concerns.

Freaknik started as a simple spring break picnic for college students - mainly from HBCUs.

As word spread over the years, it grew tremendously -- ultimately drawing thousands of people from across the country.

The executive producers of the new Freaknik documentary include Jermaine Dupri, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and 21 Savage.

They say Freaknik helped define Atlanta as a cultural and music hotbed.

Campbell appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday along with Atlanta-born rapper Lil Jon.

“When Freaknik got popular, I was all over the (Atlanta University Center),” Lil Jon said. “I remember one that was in the park and that was the early 90s and I was a part of it when it started to progress.”

The documentary includes interviews with the founders of the event who talk about its origin and the name Freaknik -- which combined the words “picnic” and “freak.”

If you were part of the craziness of Freaknik back in the day, Uncle Luke said you might give your friends and family a heads-up before the documentary drops!

“I need to know, should people be afraid of this documentary on Freaknik?” Hall asked Campbell.

“Yes,” he replied.

Dupri said there was much more to Freaknik than people standing on top of cars and playing loud music.

He said he wants viewers to see how Freaknik elevated Atlanta’s hip-hop music scene and helped it become a destination for Black entrepreneurship and empowerment.

