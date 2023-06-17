Kroger holds bag-off competition, putting best baggers in Georgia to the test

ATLANTA — Ready... set.... and bag!

The annual “Kroger Bag-Off Competition” put the best of the best baggers from across our state to the test.

Channel 2 Action News was at the Kroger on Glennwood Road on Wednesday for the must-see action-packed bag-off.

Each of these bagging contestants spends on average 40 percent of their time at work sacking our groceries.

The contestants were judged on their grocery-bagging skills including speed, the proper way to build a grocery bag, the distribution of weight between bags, technique, overall style, appearance, and attitude.

Channel 2 Action News caught up with the winner who says she’s only been a bagger for two years.

“I think everybody did a great job. I am proud of myself and I am ready to go to Florida,” Kroger bagger Agnesa Bantija said.

Bantija will compete in the Georgia Food Industry Association’s Best Bagger Contest in Georgia.

