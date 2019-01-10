0 King Center lays out 10 days of events leading up to MLK Day

ATLANTA - With just days to go until the celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the King Center announced 10 days of events leading up to MLK Day.

The park rangers, who are always present for the event and so much around the area, were not there for Thursday’s announcement because of the government shutdown.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona said King Center CEO Bernice King became a little emotional about that. She then went on to talk about a packed calendar of events for the King holiday observance week, which starts on Friday.

The theme this year is tied to King's vision of humanity tied in a single garment of destiny.

Bernice King laid out a docket filled with events for learning, honoring those who live Dr. King's values and partnerships with organizations such as Hands On Atlanta, the Super Bowl host committee and a veterans group.

The events will start Friday with a two-day immersion in nonviolence training.

“Nonviolence is more than a tactic, but it truly is a way of living. It's a way of engaging. It's a way of seeing people and it's a way of talking to individuals,” Bernice King said.

Despite the government shutdown, which has closed the King birth home as well as Ebenezer Baptist Church, Bernice King said she believes there is still plenty going on at the King Center to have people engaged in what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday.

