Atlanta

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and more: ONE Music Fest announces 2023 lineup

By WSBTV.com News Staff

10th Annual One Music Fest

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — ONE Music Fest has announced who will be taking the stage when the Atlanta music festival returns in October at a brand new venue.

The 13th festival is described by organizers as the “largest urban progressive music festival in the southeast.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It has previously been held in Atlanta’s Central Park and Centennial Olympic Park. This year, the festival is taking over Piedmont Park on October 28 and 29.

TRENDING STORIES:

Superstars Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz are headlining the weekend. Dozens of others, including Kodak Black, Fabolous and Waka Flocka, are also set to take the stage.

General Admission tickets for the whole weekend start out at $199.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

ONE Music Fest is not the first music festival scheduled for Piedmont Park this fall.

Music Midtown will return in September after the 2022 event was abruptly canceled. The headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Pitbull, Lil Baby, P!nk, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and more.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Music Midtown returning to Piedmont Park after canceling last year’s festival Music Midtown is coming back to Piedmont Park from Sept. 15 to 17.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read