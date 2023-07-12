Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and more: ONE Music Fest announces 2023 lineup

ATLANTA — ONE Music Fest has announced who will be taking the stage when the Atlanta music festival returns in October at a brand new venue.

The 13th festival is described by organizers as the “largest urban progressive music festival in the southeast.”

It has previously been held in Atlanta’s Central Park and Centennial Olympic Park. This year, the festival is taking over Piedmont Park on October 28 and 29.

Superstars Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz are headlining the weekend. Dozens of others, including Kodak Black, Fabolous and Waka Flocka, are also set to take the stage.

This is not a drill! 🚨 #OMF2023 featuring Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, 50 Years of Hip Hop and an once in a lifetime lineup are coming on Oct 28+29th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8I3EfwT7t — ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) July 12, 2023

General Admission tickets for the whole weekend start out at $199.

ONE Music Fest is not the first music festival scheduled for Piedmont Park this fall.

Music Midtown will return in September after the 2022 event was abruptly canceled. The headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Pitbull, Lil Baby, P!nk, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and more.

