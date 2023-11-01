Judge, attorneys scrambling to seat YSL jury or start the case over

ATLANTA — There is a scramble inside the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday to get a jury seated in the YSL case before Nov. 6.

If 12 jurors aren’t seated by then, the case would have to start over, according to speedy trial rules.

At the start of the day, the judge and attorneys were working to whittle 50 potential jurors down to the final 12.

By noon, the judge had excused one woman from the list. The trial is expected to last about nine months, and the judge agreed she could lose her job if she is out for that long.

The jury selection process began in January with hundreds of potential jurors.

Both sides have questioned the potential jurors about everything from their personal views about rap music and they even asked some about their feelings when it comes to tattoos.

In May 2022, District Attorney Fani Willis accused members of the YSL gang of creating “havoc” in Atlanta since 2015, engaging repeatedly in violent crime. Rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was among the dozens charged in a sweeping gang indictment.

Since then, more than half of the defendants have either taken a plea deal or been severed from this trial. There are currently seven defendants left, including Williams, to head to trial.

Jury selection for this trial started in January 2023. More than eight months later, it is still unclear when opening statements will start, but the jury seating on Wednesday gives a better picture of when they will happen.

