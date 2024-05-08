Israel/Hamas war protesters gather on Morehouse College campus

ATLANTA — A protest against the Israel/Hamas war is being held on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

According to a flyer promoting the event it is being held “to rally against the war on Gaza and the repression of student activists.”

Protesters are gathering outside the Walter E. Massey Leadership Center.

