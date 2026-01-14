Is Atlanta on track to have new rail connections to Birmingham?

ATLANTA — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has an eye on making his city more connected and accessible, including a potential partnership with Atlanta for a rail connection.
In a recent post to his personal Substack, Woodfin said he was committed to helping the region grown while becoming less car-dependent.
The same post, which covered a variety of travel and traffic needs for Birmingham, included Woodfin’s floating the idea of having a new rail connection with Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Our kids should be able to walk to school or to grandma’s house. Catching a transit bus should be just as easy and convenient as driving. You should feel safe on a bicycle,” Woodfin wrote. “I also don’t think it’s crazy to dream about a frequent and fast passenger rail connection from Birmingham to Atlanta. We can achieve these things.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Employee stole $250,000 from metro Atlanta county, sheriff’s office says
- Georgia foster care system faces potential $85 million deficit for out-of-home care program
- Bird flu found at Georgia commercial poultry farm, state’s first case of 2026
It’s another potential major connection proposal for Atlanta’s rail network.
Channel 2 Action News reported how Chattanooga officials are exploring a regional rail partnership with Atlanta and several other cities in the southeast United States.
While Woodfin’s idea was a single mention in a post on his Substack, he wrote that it does factor in to a larger plan to expand transit options in the city.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Atlanta Mayor’s Office for comment on both potential partnerships and is waiting for a response.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group