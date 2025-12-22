Inflation may be affecting last-minute holiday shoppers: ‘Definitely having to budget more’

ATLANTA — It’s the final countdown to Christmas, and some retailers across metro Atlanta are seeing a last-minute flood of shoppers.

At this point, there’s little flexibility left — shoppers are paying today’s prices.

The National Retail Federation says nearly 159 million people are shopping at the last minute, with many heading out on Super Saturday. But as crowds grow, so do costs, with tariffs and inflation continuing to strain family budgets.

Shopper George Kimbrough told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter his habits have changed over the past year.

“Definitely having to budget more this year with all of the inflation,” Kimbrough said.

Inflation and tariffs aren’t just impacting shoppers — retailers are feeling the pressure, too. Ming Yang, the owner of Richard’s Variety Store, says her business has been hit in several ways.

“Because of the tariffs, at the beginning of the year we had to hurry and buy a lot of merchandise before they started,” Yang explained. “That can leave you overstocked on certain items because you can’t predict what will happen during the year — you just do the best you can.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for goods and services are up about 2.7% compared to last year, with food prices alone rising 2.6%.

Economist Tom Smith says inflation is shaping how people shop and adding to the sticker shock many feel in these final hours before Christmas. Still, he says, there’s hope for savvy shoppers.

“Be a really conscious consumer,” Smith said. “Look for deals — some retailers are willing to make them because they still have quite a bit of inventory sitting there. Do your research before you hand over your money.”

