Inflation in the Atlanta metro area outpacing national levels, data shows

ATLANTA — The latest bi-monthly regional inflation measure for the Atlanta metro area showed prices in the metro rose faster than in the rest of the nation.

In the Atlanta area, prices rose a collective 1.3%, mainly as a result of increases to the cost of housing.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of shelter i.e. rent and mortgages in Atlanta was a major contributor to the overall price level increases reported.

The year-over-year increase for Atlanta was also higher than the national inflation rate, at 3.3% for the metro area in February while the national inflation rate reported was 3.2%.

The BLS said in addition to the cost of housing, food and energy costs were also major factors for increases to the overall Atlanta inflation level.

“The food index and the energy index also increased over the last 12 months, up 3.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively,” BLS reported. “The food at home index also increased over the past year, up 2.6%. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the last 12 months, including the indexes for other food at home (+4.9%) and meats, poultry, fish, and eggs (+4.2%).”

Despite those increases, dairy product prices actually fell 4.4% in the metro.

The cost of shelter, rent, and the owner-equivalent, rose 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively from December to February. Compared to the previous year, housing costs were up 6.1%, with mortgages up 6.4% and rent up 6.5%, year-over-year in the Atlanta metro.

Nationally, BLS said the shelter index rose 0.4% in February. Price increases for housing and gasoline were responsible for 60% of all national inflation in February, according to the Bureau.

