Iconic skate shop closing its doors after over 40 years in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jerrelle Anderson told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen the skate shop has always been an important part of who he is.

“Oh, I’ve always loved it. Even doing other things in my life, I always came back to this. This is one of those few things where I always found peace,” Anderson said.

His friends call him Baby. Off and on over the last 25 years, he has sold and customized roller skates and skateboards at Atlanta’s oldest skate shop, Skate Escape.

“Over time, what Skate Escape became was Baby,” store manager Danielle Glasky said.

But the shop that operated in two locations across from Piedmont Park since 1979, and most recently in business at Ponce City Market, is closing.

These days, too many customers buy their skates or boards online.

The two buildings Skate Escape grew up in for 40 years will soon become a restaurant and a coffee shop.

But they want to preserve the skating legacy. That’s where Baby comes in.

“To me, it makes sense that he is able to take that name and make it his own,” Glasky said.

Baby plans to open a new Skate Escape, mostly centered around customizing. He says it’ll need to be a smaller space with a big heart.

“I’ve watched kids grow up skating. Now I sell ‘their kids’ skates. I love to see that transition. I can’t wait to get my first grandkid that I help get skates or a skateboard,” Baby said.

Skate Escape’s last day in Ponce City Market is Sunday. As for Baby’s new shop, stay tuned.

