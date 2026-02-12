HOA bills get bipartisan support, aim to reign in abuses

ATLANTA — There is a push to reign in some of the homeowners associations around Georgia, and the ways they are operating.

Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol said they have heard some horror stories about HOAs, and they have bills to make that stop., Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reports.

There are a lot of HOAs around north Georgia, and most of them are fine, but lawmakers heard stories about one seizing a person’s car for failure to pay and of foreclosing on someone’s home.

“We have to remember that this is a massive, massive problem,” said state Rep. Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle gathered to talk about their legislation to curb and limit the power of HOAs, which can sometimes be overwhelming.

“Should an HOA have the right to take a home or a car because they’re late paying their assessment?” Davis said.

Democrats gathered on the steps of the Capitol to highlight three bills that would limit what the associations can do you if you’re late with your assessments.

Senate Republicans got wind of the same complaints people had around the state, of liens and expensive court hearings for violating HOA rules.

“It was just one of those rabbit holes the further you go down, the worse it got. There are laws on the books, but those laws clearly aren’t protecting our citizens right now,” said state Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan.

Brass’ bill would address HOA accountability, steer complaints to an administrative hearing rather than a costly court appearance and limit HOA’s ability to foreclose on a home.

“This is not an urban issue. This is not a suburban issue or a rural issue. This is a people issue that needs to be addressed in this house right now,” said state Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta.

All four of those bills are moving through the legislature with some bipartisan support.

