Historic Margaret Mitchell House reopens to public this month

ATLANTA — The Margaret Mitchell House is reopening in Midtown Atlanta this month after being closed for several years.

Atlanta History Center officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the historic home, which belonged to author Margaret Mitchell, will re-open with a “Gone With the Wind” exhibit.

The return coincides with the 85th anniversary of the movie. The reimagined exhibit honors Mitchell’s life and explores the novel’s impact and global perceptions of the American Civil War.

The exhibit will also feature Mitchell’s original desk, chair and other original aspects of the home.

“Since its release in 1936, Gone With the Wind has both captivated audiences with its compelling characters and setting, and sparked controversy for its painful portrayal of enslaved people and its ties to Lost Cause Ideology,” said Sheffield Hale, President and CEO of the Atlanta History Center. “We believe there is valuable insight to be gained from any historical work of art. As stewards of history, we strive to place these pieces within their proper cultural and historical context. It is crucial for them to be part of the national conversation, as they can play a vital role in our collective growth and understanding.”

The exhibit initially shut down during the height of COVID-19, but then remained closed while the exhibit was reimagined and renovated.

