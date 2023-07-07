Hip-hop magazine names Atlanta as No.1 ‘Rap City’

ATLANTA — As the saying goes, “Atlanta influences everything” and a recent article from hip-hop magazine, Complex, proves it.

In the article, Atlanta is named the number 1 rap city, citing Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Latto, and others as the most dominant artists.

“Despite the highs, Atlanta spent much of 2022 in a state of mourning, with Young Thug, Gunna, and many of the YSL rap collective’s most promising artists arrested on racketeering charges, followed by the death of rappers Lil Keed and Takeoff,” it reads.

These are the top 10 cities:

10. Philadelphia

9. Detroit

8. London

7. Houston

6. Miami

5. Memphis

4. Los Angeles

3. Chicago

2. New York City

1. Atlanta

Some Atlanta-based rappers, Lakeyah, Hunxho, Ken Carson, and Kali, were also mentioned as rising stars.

