Heading to the airport? There will be 3,000 fewer spots to park in come Monday

ATLANTA — Soon, parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will become more difficult as the South Economy Lot will close.

The lot will shut down Monday at 12:01 a.m. in preparation for the construction of the new South Parking Deck.

The closure of the South Economy Lot, which primarily serves Delta customers, will mean 3,000 fewer parking spaces at the airport.

“I think it’s awful,” said air traveler Mandy Hendrix.

She told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that she tries to avoid having to park at all at the airport and encourages others to follow suit.

“I almost missed my flight last time trying to find a parking space, which is why I have been Ubering,” Hendrix said.

Construction of the new South Parking Deck will begin Wednesday, Nov. 1. The new structure will have seven levels and 6,700 parking spaces when it’s finished in late 2026.





“This structure will be two and a half football fields long and a football field and a half wide,” said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Senior Deputy General Manager of Infrastructure Frank Rucker.

While the project is underway, air travelers can use other parking options including the north parking facility, ATL West, ATL Select and ATL Park Ride.

The new parking deck will feature digital parking space availability and wayfinding, ticketless entry and exit, and LED lighting.

Once the South Parking Deck is replaced, work will begin on demolishing and replacing the North Parking Deck.

In the end, the project makes for additional – and much-needed – parking capacity at the world’s busiest airport. But getting there is painful.

“It’s just not going to be a lot of fun,” said Johnathon Hamilton, another regular flier. “It’s pretty awful getting to the airport as it is. It’s always busy and always packed. It really needs to have some kind of different situation set up because there’s just not enough parking for as many people that come to this airport.”

Hartsfield-Jackson serves more than 100 million passengers and year.

