Handful of Georgians getting Salmonella after eating pre-cut cantaloupes, Ga. DPH says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is warning the public after several people have gotten Salmonella after eating cantaloupes.

Earlier this month, the FDA began recalling pre-cut cantaloupes after some people began getting sick.

Across the country, 117 people have gotten sick and nearly half of them have had to go to the hospital. Ga. DPH says five Georgians have gotten sick.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Salmonella cases in Georgia range in age from 1 to 81 and were reported across the state. One of those people had to be hospitalized but has since been released.

The recalled cantaloupe is sold in Georgia at Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joes and Kroger and is sold as pre-cut chunks or in fruit mixes.

Whole cantaloupes that are part of the recall may have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. In most cases, you can recover without treatment in four to seven days.

Ga. DPH says the CDC is concerned about this outbreak because of the severity of symptoms in the associated cases, including fevers more than 102 degrees, not being able to keep down liquids and diarrhea lasting more than three days.

If you believe you have possibly contaminated cantaloupe, throw it away. Rinsing the fruit does not remove all germs if already contaminated with Salmonella.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Black women ditching hair straighteners amid proposed FDA ban





©2023 Cox Media Group