Greene to lead subcommittee under Musk, Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been picked to lead a subcommittee that will be formed under the new Department of Government Efficiency when the new administration takes office in January.

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head that agency.

Greene tweeted out the news shortly after Fox News Digital posted an article about it.

🚨🚨🚨BIG NEWS🚨🚨🚨



Comer to create @GOPoversight DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy https://t.co/b85arhjM5d — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2024

“The subcommittee is expected to investigate wasteful spending, examine ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency, and identify solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape,” the article said.

Rep. James Comer, head of the House Oversight Committee is the person who is expected to create the committee.

“I look forward to working with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy to deliver on these goals to Make America Great Again,” Comer told the news agency.

RELATED STORIES:

“I’m excited to chair this new subcommittee designed to work hand in hand with President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and the entire DOGE team,” Greene told Fox News Digital. “We will identify and investigate the waste, corruption, and absolutely useless parts of our federal government.”

Greene said the subcommittee will provide “transparency and truth to the American people through hearings.”

“No topic will be off the table,” she said. “The goal of DOGE is to bring accountability and GUT useless government agencies.”

©2024 Cox Media Group