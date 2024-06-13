Gov. Brian Kemp leads state delegation to South Korea for trade mission

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is taking a delegation of Georgia officials to the Republic of Korea for an international mission focused on the state’s economy and business partnerships.

According to the governor’s office, the governor and First Lady Marty Kemp are going to South Korea to “focus on reinforcing strategic economic development partnerships” for the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The Republic of Korea was the very first country I visited when I became governor for a good reason – because of the incredible partners located there,” Kemp said in a statement. “Marty and I are glad to return so that we can reinforce those great friendships that are bringing historic investments and jobs to communities all across the state. Georgia’s connections to Korea go back decades, and this trip will further strengthen those relationships that are having a generational impact on the No. 1 state for business.”

The governor’s office said the delegation includes the governor and first lady, President Pro Tem John Kennedy, Representative Soo Hong, and Representative Lehman Franklin, as well as representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Georgia Environmental Protection Division, and Georgia Ports Authority.

TRENDING STORIES:

The delegation is expected to meet with industries both operating in Georgia or preparing to work in Georgia with facilities under construction, including Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, CJ Foodville, LG Group, SK Group, and Hanwha Qcells.

“Connectivity leads to business, and relationships build the foundations of mutual progress,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a statement. “Meeting with the leadership of existing industries at their headquarters provides a unique opportunity to learn more about their perspective on an industry and where it is headed. By keeping the lines of communication open, we can stay ahead of the curve in industry shifts, positioning Georgia at the forefront of new opportunities.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Community leaders continue looking as search for missing 12-year-old reaches second week Maria Gomez-Perez vanished from her Hall County home on May 29 and hasn’t been seen since.

©2024 Cox Media Group