Georgia’s new system aims to cut down on time to approve new professional licenses

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new online professional licensing system, known as GOALS, is set to streamline the process for obtaining and renewing professional licenses, potentially benefiting half a million Georgians.

The Georgia Online Application and Licensing System aims to reduce the processing time for new professional licenses from nearly two months to just 15 days, with renewals taking as little as five minutes.

“So, what used to be an all-paper system, now you go to the Secretary of State’s page, over here to licensing,” explained Matthew Tyser, Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State.

“Because we’re serving the people and the people work hard for their money, and the faster we can do it, the sooner you can get out there and get a job,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State.

The new system is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year, according to state officials.

Currently, 500,000 Georgians require professional licenses to perform their jobs, and this number is growing.

Despite the promising improvements, the rollout of GOALS has faced challenges.

Chelsea Buffalino, a cosmetologist, experienced significant delays during the initial implementation.

“They tell you it takes a maximum of 15 business days from application to approval. It’s been six months,” Buffalino said.

The state has seen a 12% growth in new licenses this year, with 60,000 new licenses issued.

If successful, GOALS could significantly reduce the time and effort required for professionals in Georgia to obtain and renew their licenses, helping them enter the workforce more quickly and efficiently.

