Georgia won’t adopt AP African American Studies course statewide, but districts can individually

ATLANTA — An African American Studies course for Advanced Placement credit designed by the College Board was rejected for statewide use by Dr. Richard Woods, Georgia’s State School Superintendent on Tuesday.

State Sen. Nikki Merritt, who represents parts of Gwinnett County in the Georgia General Assembly, announced plans to discuss the end of the AP AA Studies program at the steps of the Georgia Capitol Wednesday at noon, alongside other state lawmakers.

According to Georgia DOE, the superintendent chose not to recommend the course for approval at this time, following the conclusion of a College Board pilot program.

Georgia DOE officials said the course had been offered in some state schools through the pilot program, but said the pilot program does not require an approval process at the state level.

“With the pilot concluded, there are two ways for a course to be formally approved to receive state funding in Georgia: the State School Superintendent can make a recommendation for approval, or the State Board of Education can initiate an approval directly.”

Still, while the state did not adopt the course for all schools, districts have multiple options to offer courses on African American Studies as a topic, including the option to use the AP course with local funding, rather than state funding.

“Superintendent Woods’ administration added a course code for a state-funded African American Studies course in 2020,” Georgia DOE said in a statement.

Atlanta Public Schools tested the program during the pilot. The district plans to still provide the course, using its own funds rather than state funding.

“Atlanta Public Schools’ charter system status gives us the flexibility to continue offering Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies, even though it will not be supported with state funding. APS will provide the course to students with local funds. AP African-American Studies will continue to count for credit toward graduation. This district is committed to providing rigorous instruction that helps our students become globally-minded citizens,” according to a district spokesman.

The Gwinnett County School District said they had test-piloted the program too, and with the state rejecting it, they were meeting with stakeholders to determine next steps.

“In GCPS, we are committed to offering a comprehensive and inclusive education for each and every student,” Dr. Calvin J. Watts, GCPS Superintendent said in a statement. “The 2023-24 AP African American Studies pilot was successful, and we are disappointed that students will neither have the opportunity to take, nor to receive credit for this innovative college-level course.”

The Georgia Association of Educators said the choice not to adopt the course for Georgia’s students was disappointing, especially when measured “against the backdrop of the approval of the AP European History class.”

The GAE said their organization was “utterly dismayed at the decision by Superintendent Richard Woods to eliminate funding and course credit for AP African American studies” and called it an “ill-considered decision” directly opposing the “integrity and professional duties as educators,” the teacher’s union’s members hold.

