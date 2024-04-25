Georgia unemployment rates rise across all regions, state officials say

ATLANTA — All across Georgia, the Department of Labor reported that each regional commission had reported increased unemployment rates in March.

The announcement from GDOL Commissioner Bruce Thompson came early Thursday morning, where he described the job market in the state as “red hot with opportunity.”

In the Atlanta region, the commission said unemployment had risen to 3.1%, with a labor force increase of 21,299 workers in the past month and up to an all-time regional high of 2.72 million people in the workforce.

GDOL said the number of employed people in Atlanta had risen 17,543 to an all-time high of 2.63 million, while unemployment claims had dropped 22% over the past month.

“This continuous growth is a strong indicator that our economic momentum is not slowing down any time soon. Once again, Georgia continues to shatter records in growing businesses statewide and creating jobs for hardworking Georgians,” Thompson said.

Below, see the full breakdown of unemployment factors for each state region.

Atlanta Regional Commission

The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.1% over the month, the rate was 3.2% one year ago.

The labor force was up 21,299 over the month and up 42,556 over the year, to 2,718,666, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 17,543 over the month and up 41,949 over the year, to 2,633,556, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 2,479 (-22%) over the month and down 1,479 (-14%) over the year, to 8,900.

Central Savannah River

The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 4.0% one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,215 over the month and up 2,670 over the year, to 211,474.

The number of employed was up 1,943 over the month and up 2,748 over the year, to 203,247.

Initial claims were down 301 (-28%) over the month and down 190 (-19%) over the year, to 794.

Coastal Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.0% over the month, the rate was 3.1% one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,794 over the month and up 7,088 over the year, to 356,541, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 2,202 over the month and up 7,350 over the year, to 345,881, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 236 (-22%) over the month and down 130 (-13%) over the year, to 852.

Georgia Mountains

The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 2.7% over the month, the rate was 2.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,312 over the month and up 9,289 over the year, to 254,741.

The number of employed was up 940 over the month and up 9,105 over the year, to 247,753.

Initial claims were down 221 (-27%) over the month, and up 16 (3%) over the year, to 606.

Heart of Georgia

The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.6% over the month, the rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was down 712 over the month and up 2,430 over the year, to 120,331.

The number of employed was down 881 over the month and up 2,662 over the year, to 115,961.

Initial claims were down 96 (-18%) over the month, and down 119 (-22%) over the year, to 427.

Middle Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.5% over the month, the rate was 3.6% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,690 over the month and up 2,038 over the year, to 218,534.

The number of employed was up 1,221 over the month and up 2,180 over the year, to 210,903.

Initial claims were down 220 (-25%) over the month and down 135 (-17%) over the year, to 649.

Northeast Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.1% over the month, the rate was 3.0% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,542 over the month and up 9,188 over the year, to 339,415, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 1,051 over the month and up 8,818 over the year, to 329,047, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 346 (-31%) over the month and down 161 (-17%) over the year, to 763.

Northwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.1% over the month, the rate was 3.2% one year ago.

The labor force was up 3,423 over the month and up 8,047 over the year, to 448,089, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 2,476 over the month and up 7,954 over the year, to 434,073, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 355 (-16%) over the month and down 1,164 (-39%) over the year, to 1,817.

River Valley

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.9% over the month, the rate was 4.2% one year ago.

The labor force was up 419 over the month and up 1,641 over the year, to 145,228.

The number of employed was up 183 over the month and up 2,065 over the year, to 139,598

Initial claims were down 68 (-11%) over the month and down 259 (-32%) over the year, to 544.

Southern Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.5% over the month, the rate was 3.5% over the year.

The labor force was down 199 over the month and up 1,114 over the year, to 179,587.

The number of employed was down 486 over the month and up 1,153 over the year, to 173,376.

Initial claims were down 193 (-27%) over the month and down 96 (-15%) over the year, to 536.

Southwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.6% over the month, the rate was 3.6% over the year.

The labor force was down 490 over the month and down 290 over the year, to 145,348.

The number of employed was down 747 over the month and down 257 over the year, to 140,146.

Initial claims were down 118 (-21%) over the month and down 84 (-16%) over the year, to 442.

Three Rivers

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.1% over the month, the rate was 3.1% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,583 over the month and up 4,767 over the year, to 264,979, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 1,120 over the month and up 4,777 over the year, to 256,841, an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 228 (-22%) over the month and down 177 (-18%) over the year, to 794.

