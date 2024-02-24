Georgia Tech commemorates new governance, technology fellowship with Carter Center

ATLANTA — The Carter Center and the Georgia Institute of Technology have a new joint fellowship for Governance and Technology.

On Thursday, the Carter Center announced that the new partnership had been commemorated with their first doctoral candidate, researching how technology and democratic governance intersect.

The first fellow for the program is Daniel Nkemelu, of Nigeria, who will be working with the Carter Center’s Democracy Program director, data scientist, and members of the center’s digital threats to democracy initiative.

“I am thrilled to visit Georgia Tech again and celebrate our strong partnership,” Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said in a statement. “There is an important relationship between technology and democracy. Together, we are committed to promoting secure and transparent technologies that reinforce democratic principles.”

The partnership and program itself began in January, according to the Carter Center and “aims to advance the fellow’s research agenda and give access to experts in democratic elections and participatory democracy.”

Through the fellowship, Nkemelu be among the first to connect the Carter Center’s Democracy Program with Georgia Tech’s Institute for People and Technology research.

“From social media platforms to computer-based voting machines, technologies today are profoundly impacting democracies across the globe,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said. “This new fellowship and our ongoing partnership with The Carter Center express a shared commitment to strong democracies supported by secure technologies.”

