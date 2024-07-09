Georgia ranks last of 50 states for 2-day First Class mail delivered on time

ATLANTA — Georgia has come in dead last on a Postal Service performance ranking of first-class two-day mail delivery.

On Tuesday, the Postal Regulatory Commission released data that evaluated first-class, two-day mail delivery for the second quarter of 2024. Georgia got a score of 63.70% on-time mail, coming in at #50 on the list. That’s compared to a score of 87.7% for the first quarter.

Georgia ranked 2nd-worst in the three-to-five day mail category at 51.8%.

The USPS in Georgia has been under fire for months for lagging mail delivery times. The delays come after the agency opened a new mail processing and distribution facility in Palmetto that has been plagued with problems.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on the problems at the Palmetto postal facility for months now.

Delivery delays, truck traffic jams, lost mail, even a malfunctioning MARS machine sending mail and packages spilling onto the floor are all part of the problem.

Postal employees even sent us this video showing the matrix regional sorter, or MARS machine malfunctioning, sending mail and packages off the conveyor belt onto the floor.

It’s video like that, along with complaints from people all over north Georgia, that has lawmakers upset with USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy promised at an April 16 Congressional hearing that improvements would be made within 60 days. That deadline came and went in June.

The new data also revealed that the USPS did not meet any of its performance goals in 2023. The report gave recommendations on how to address problems in the future.

