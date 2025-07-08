Georgia Lottery player wins $3M in July 4 Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — A Georgia Lottery player is $3 million richer after buying a winning ticket in Kennesaw.

The lucky Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Publix on Old 41 Highway NW. It matched all five white-ball numbers on July 4 and included a 3X Megaplier, tripling the standard $1 million prize.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $70 million for the drawing set for Tuesday night.

A Gainesville resident also won a $1 million top prize playing the Millionaire Maker scratcher.

That ticket was purchased at OI, located at 4257 Winder Highway in Flowery Branch. The winner chose the cash option, receiving $505,685.

The Mega Million drawings are live from the WSB-TV Georgia Lottery studios. You can watch the drawings every Tuesday and Friday night before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group