Georgia Lottery debuts Lucky Pik Game Show where you could win $50,000

ATLANTA — The Georgia Lottery is premiering a brand new game show on Thursday night.

On the Lucky Pik Game Show, 10 players will compete for the chance to win up to $50,000 LIVE at the WSB-TV studios in midtown Atlanta.

But if you’re not playing the Lucky Pik Game Show, you can still win! Fifty Facebook followers will win $100 each just by commenting their favorite lucky number.

The Lucky Pik Game Show airs LIVE at 7:30 p.m. on the Georgia Lottery’s Facebook page.

Wanna play the Lucky Pik Game Show?

The Lucky Pik scratcher from the Georgia Lottery offers a shot at winning $300,000, but can also win you a chance to compete on the game show.

