Georgia literacy initiative for disabled readers wins national recognition

ATLANTA — The Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled was honored with the 2026 Network Library of the Year award today from the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled at the Library of Congress.

Organization officials said the award recognizes GLS’ outstanding service to readers with visual, physical or print disabilities.

The honors were presented to GLS at an official ceremony held at the Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington.

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The NLS award came from what organizer’s called GLS’ commitment to connecting eligible Georgians with vital information and books, helping them overcome challenges of disabilities.

Those efforts include providing free books by mail and access to downloadable audio and Braille materials through the BARD (Braille and Audio Reading Download) platform.

GLS said fostering community through engaging, creative programming is a core pillar of their mission.

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The service offers a wide variety of in-person and virtual library programs, including book clubs, summer reading programs, assistive technology workshops and social events.

“The GLS team has strengthened its community through programs designed to engage and empower its patrons. From literacy initiatives to assistive technology workshops, their commitment to accessibility ensures that every Georgian, regardless of their visual or physical abilities, has access to vital information and the joy of reading,” Angela Stanley, State Librarian and Vice Chancellor for Public Libraries, e said.

GLS only has a team of 13 staff members across two Atlanta locations, all of whom work to extend its reach to patrons throughout Georgia through various programs.

This includes ongoing outreach, connecting libraries across Georgia have the knowledge and resources to support individuals needing accessible reading materials, connecting them to vital and enriching learning resources.

The GLS Ambassador Program also works to empower public library staff to act as dedicated GLS liaisons within their respective branches and systems, assisting eligible patrons with enrollment and available GLS resources.

The organization’s Programs on the Go initiative features GLS staff assisting libraries statewide in hosting popular, accessible programs locally, such as Braille Bingo and blind line dancing.

Through the group’s various collaborative efforts, GLS said it has served more than 11,000 individuals and registered more than 1,200 new patrons during 2025. In the same year, GLS circulated nearly 400,000 books on audio cartridges and in hard-copy Braille.

“We are honored to receive this national award, which recognizes our team’s work to ensure our patrons remain connected and engaged. We remain committed to fostering a welcoming community, promoting literacy for all,” Kristin White, GLS Executive Director, said about the organization’s commitment to the mission.

While most patrons are blind or visually impaired, GLS also serves individuals with a wide range of reading disabilities, including dyslexia, brain injuries and those who are not capable of physically holding a book, ensuring everyone has access to reading materials.

The NLS launched the Network Library Awards in 2004.

NLS Director Jason Broughton praised GLS as a leading example within their network.

“With its innovative programming, 24/7 commitment to patron satisfaction and enthusiastic outreach to the wider community, the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled is a standout example of the work being done by each of the nearly 100 libraries in the NLS network,” Broughton said.

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