GA firefighter who fought Brantley County wildfires comes home to find hers destroyed

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia firefighter out trying to save people’s homes in the Brantley County wildfires came home to find hers had burned to the ground.

She goes by Lucky, and she says she feels lucky that she is still able to live on her family’s land.

“My brother got married on it. I want to keep it going,” she told WTLV-TV.

Lucky is currently living in a camper where her home once stood.

A firefighter for 11 years, Lucky was one of the first people to respond to the wildfires that have burned more than 23,000 acres in Brantley County.

She had to be pulled from the line after experiencing breathing issues. .

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On top of losing her home, she also has no homeowner’s insurance. She has been living off of donations from the community ever since.

“Barely sleeping at night because I still smell the smoke. I jump up every hour just to walk outside and see if it ain’t on fire,” Lucky said.

Something special did make it through the fire, however.

“There were some old coins that my granny kept for me. These are the wheat pennies from, I want to say, 1907,” Lucky said.

A local recovery organizer helped her with the RV that she, her fiancé, and her three dogs are living in.

“It’s small, but it’s perfect,” she said. “I cried nonstop. It was a blessing. And I have a home, and I’m back home where I belong.”

The Brantley fire is currently about 85% contained.

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