Georgia DNR launches Fish Art Contest for K-12

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division announced the 2026 Fish Art Contest is now open for entries, inviting youth from kindergarten through grade 12 worldwide to participate in this creative educational program.

Organized by DNR, the contest aims to inspire children’s imagination through art and writing, encouraging them to learn more about fish and fishing.

“While we ultimately hope all kids get the chance to get outside and actually go fishing, we also think it is a great education opportunity to use art and writing to inspire children’s imagination to discover more about fish and fishing,” Chrystal Sherwood, Educator at Georgia DNR’s Go Fish Education Center, said in a statement.

Georgia students have the option to enter either the International Fish Art Contest or the Go Fish Georgia contest. Entry forms for both contests are available online.

This year, students can submit both a 2D and a 3D artwork, with separate entry forms and judging processes for each. The 3D artwork category is judged independently, and state hosts are not responsible for these entries.

Participants in 4th grade and above are required to submit a brief piece of creative writing along with their artwork, showcasing what they have learned. The contest has clarified plagiarism rules this year, emphasizing best practices to prevent copying.

Several specialty awards are available, including the Invader Crusader Award, Great Lakes Fish Award, and the Guy Harvey Shark Award, among others.

The top entries from Georgia will be displayed at the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, Ga.

All entries must be submitted digitally by February 28, 2026, but can also be mailed to Chrystal Sherwood at the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, GA.

The contest is supported by various organizations, including Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service, and the International Game Fish Association.

