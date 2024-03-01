Ga. theft ring accused of crossing state line to steal $90K worth of items from big box stores

ATLANTA — State authorities have arrested six people from Georgia tied to several thefts from big box stores in Northeast Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Robert Bryant, Kimberly Thompson, Brian Wallace, Mary Corwin, Ryan Mullis, all of Kingsland, Georgia, and Christopher Coats, of St. Mary’s, have all been charged with racketeering and theft charges.

Investigators said the group traveled to Florida on a weekly basis to steal stuff from the stores using the self-checkout lines.

Authorities said they would make partial payments on the items they had and would leave the store with additional items.

“Agents say the theft ring is responsible for more than 70 separate thefts over the past 18 months,” FDLE said in a news release.

Investigators said the ring got away with nearly $90,000 in stolen items.

“Organized retail theft is becoming increasingly common and impacts consumers with higher prices on the goods they buy,” FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams said.

“We will not allow criminals to travel into our state and get away with organized retail theft,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Thanks to our law enforcement partners and Statewide Prosecutors, these six defendants face serious felony charges.”

FDLE said the case will not be prosecuted by Moody’s office.

