GA lawmakers discuss banning phones, devices in classrooms

State lawmakers are considering legislation that would force school districts to crack down on students using smartphones and other digital devices in the classroom.

Legislators at the State Capitol on Tuesday heard a powerful presentation by the leader of one local school district.

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera was one of several invited guests who was there to educate lawmakers on the negative impact phones have in the classroom.

Rivera says since his district implemented a phone ban on middle school students, nearly 70 percent of students and teachers reported that the classroom is less stressful and more enjoyable for everyone.

