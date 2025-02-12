Waves of rain, heavy downpours expected overnight

ATLANTA — Waves of rain are expected to move across North Georgia on Wednesday morning.

“We’ll have periods of heavy downpours this evening, overnight,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Tuesday began a series of wet days for North Georgia that include showers and some embedded heavier rain across the region.

A flood watch is also in effect through Thursday morning for most of North Georgia.

“Low lying areas, urban areas that have poor drainage, but also rivers, streams and creeks could see some flooding.

Here’s what you need to know:

There is a potential for some severe storms Wednesday

Rain to clear out on Thursday

Dry and sunny by Friday





