Friends holding rally for 16-year-old Mays student shot, killed a year ago today

ATLANTA — Tuesday marks one year since a Benjamin E. Mays High School student died in a shooting at a graduation party. Her friends will hold a peace rally in her memory.

Bre’asia Powell died on May 28, 2023 when the 16-year-old got caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, Powell’s friends will meet for a peace rally and speak out against gun and gang violence.

The rally begins at 4 p.m. at West Manor Park and the group will walk to Mays High School and back to the park.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the year since Powell’s death, police have arrested three people: Willie Dennis, Jaquan Withers and Tsenre Mosley.

All three suspects face the following charges: murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon within a school safety zone and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Their trial is scheduled to begin in June.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

‘Missed tremendously:’ Family and friends pack service for 14-year-old killed in Bartow County crash





©2024 Cox Media Group